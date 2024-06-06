First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,132 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $48.21. 541,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,517. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

