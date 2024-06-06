First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.56 and last traded at $67.45. 15,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 40,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.03.

The stock has a market cap of $408.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1,714.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

