Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

FIVE stock traded down $17.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,715. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

