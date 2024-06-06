Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Daniel Wendler Sells 1,670 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,060 shares in the company, valued at $880,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Wendler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40.

Flex Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.26. 5,222,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flex

Institutional Trading of Flex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.