Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 12,626 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,626 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $410,723.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $231,257.87.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,904. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

