FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading 0.7% Higher

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $61.78. 51,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 17,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

The stock has a market cap of $153.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

