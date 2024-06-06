Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,573,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 6,245,340 shares.The stock last traded at $5.16 and had previously closed at $5.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

