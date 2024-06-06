FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUGFree Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 2.61% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $14,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $208,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $270,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS FAUG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.72. 13,002 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $612.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (BATS:FAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.