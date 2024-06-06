FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 2.61% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $14,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $208,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $270,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS FAUG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.72. 13,002 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $612.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

