G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $251.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00050464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000986 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

