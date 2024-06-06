GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 74,850 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.13% of Vista Outdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 445.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,884,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 164,385 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.53. 803,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,933. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VSTO

About Vista Outdoor

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.