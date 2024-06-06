GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $209,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,382,553 shares of company stock valued at $596,506,390 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.66. 19,055,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,947,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

