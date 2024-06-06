GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Stock Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,478 shares during the period. Seritage Growth Properties comprises about 1.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 1.22% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 913,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 818,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 245,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

Shares of SRG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,073. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $297.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 432.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $250,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,484,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,605,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

