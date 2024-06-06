GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 19,000 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBAI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 66,192 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LBAI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Bancorp

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

