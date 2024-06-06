GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 269 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 935,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,044,237,000 after purchasing an additional 636,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $11.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,401.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,336.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,227.53. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $787.51 and a one year high of $1,445.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.