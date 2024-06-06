GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,707 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 1.67% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 151,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 3.7 %

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 469,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,904. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $120.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPWH. Roth Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

