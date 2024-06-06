GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 14,400 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up about 3.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.14% of Albertsons Companies worth $18,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

