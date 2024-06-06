GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 9,000 Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 67,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,627. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

