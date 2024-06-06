Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 169,425 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,257. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.