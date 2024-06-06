Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 42,400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $62,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

XOM traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.97. 13,103,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,319,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $449.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

