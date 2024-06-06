Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,254,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 786,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,846,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of THC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.68. The company had a trading volume of 744,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $136.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

