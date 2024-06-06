Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,470 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.44% of Crane NXT worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXT. FMR LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $402,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crane NXT by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crane NXT by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 85,876 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 8,855.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after buying an additional 697,808 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.05. 260,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.35. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

