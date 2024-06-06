Gabelli Funds LLC Has $140.04 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,695 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $140,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 490.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $371.24. 1,305,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,145. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

