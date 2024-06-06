Gabelli Funds LLC Has $20.95 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,289. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

