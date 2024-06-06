Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 160,814 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 324.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,314 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,814 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $47,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD remained flat at $269.62 during trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,819,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,266 shares of company stock worth $5,894,648. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

