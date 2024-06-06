Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.76% of Trinity Industries worth $16,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,645,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,009,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,058,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 453,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 273,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,398. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.