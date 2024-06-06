Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of Flowers Foods worth $18,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 93.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 129,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 988,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,023. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.93%.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

