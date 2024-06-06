Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $41,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 80.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.26. The company had a trading volume of 480,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,805. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.28 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

