Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Exelon Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,800. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.