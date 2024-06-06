Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 519 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,046 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $48,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 52,464 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Halliburton by 17.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,284 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $33.82. 9,074,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773,332. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.