Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Crane comprises 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Crane worth $101,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Crane by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Crane by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

Crane Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.57. The company had a trading volume of 149,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,114. Crane has a 12-month low of $77.73 and a 12-month high of $150.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average is $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.