GAP (NYSE:GPS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. GAP has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $64,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,965 in the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in GAP by 37.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

