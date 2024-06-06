Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 705 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gartner Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IT traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.23. 342,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,626. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

