Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 705 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gartner Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:IT traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.23. 342,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,626. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.32.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
