Gattaca (LON:GATC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $87.00

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.11), with a volume of 23866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.15).
Gattaca Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.87. The firm has a market cap of £28.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,780.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Gattaca Company Profile
Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.
