General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,911,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock remained flat at $45.62 during midday trading on Thursday. 10,167,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,134,096. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

