Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCO

Genesco Price Performance

GCO stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.37. Genesco has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.