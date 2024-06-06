GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $10.19

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $10.48. GeoPark shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 51,576 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeoPark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

GeoPark Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $566.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.17). GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in GeoPark by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in GeoPark by 86.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Stories

