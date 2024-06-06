Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,160,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,540,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,160,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,276,490 shares of company stock worth $5,677,587. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $136,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Images by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

