Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,399 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,669. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 177.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

