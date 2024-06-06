Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Gitennes Exploration Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$685,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

