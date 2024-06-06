Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 1,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

