GMX Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $414.47 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. GMX has a total market cap of $414.47 million and approximately $96.04 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GMX has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for $43.52 or 0.00061565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

GMX Profile

GMX launched on September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,523,606 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

