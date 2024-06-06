Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

