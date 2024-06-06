Graham Prothero Acquires 34 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero bought 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £192.44 ($246.56).
MJ Gleeson Price Performance
Shares of GLE stock remained flat at GBX 566 ($7.25) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,389. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,951.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 517.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 496.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 344.50 ($4.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.56).
MJ Gleeson Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MJ Gleeson
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.