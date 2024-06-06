Graham Prothero Acquires 34 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero bought 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £192.44 ($246.56).

Shares of GLE stock remained flat at GBX 566 ($7.25) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,389. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,951.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 517.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 496.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 344.50 ($4.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.56).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

