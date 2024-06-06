Gray Foundation Buys New Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Gray Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,998,000. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises about 13.8% of Gray Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

IGM traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $90.10. 316,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,670. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

