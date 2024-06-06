Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Trading Up 0.7% After Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

