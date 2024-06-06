Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) & CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Critical Analysis

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CISO Global and Grow Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CISO Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

CISO Global has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CISO Global and Grow Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $57.06 million 0.16 -$80.23 million N/A N/A Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grow Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CISO Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and Grow Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -94.26% -253.61% -95.24% Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CISO Global beats Grow Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Grow Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.