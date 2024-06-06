Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

