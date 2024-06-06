Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Declares $0.74 Dividend

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7394 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Guangdong Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS GGDVY remained flat at $29.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $46.21.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guangdong Investment
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.