Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 3,308.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,964 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.23% of Guidewire Software worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,268 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $105,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $97,829,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after buying an additional 270,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 638,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 162,438 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,320. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -210.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

