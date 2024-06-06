Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $152.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as high as $130.72 and last traded at $130.42, with a volume of 343871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.46.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $3,826,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.